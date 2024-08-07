ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses plea to declare Tirukkural ‘National Book of High Values and Virtues of India’

Updated - August 07, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition that had sought a direction to the Centre and the State government to take steps to declare Tirukkural as ‘National book of high values and virtues of India’ or ‘National literature of virtue with ethics of India’.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the declaration sought by the petitioner was not within the domain of the court. It is a policy decision to be taken by the government on the basis of a pre-implementation survey that has to be done.

The court observed that by its nature the nation is home to people speaking several languages and in such a situation if the prayer of the petitioner was allowed, it would result in every High Court in the country passing orders for recognising a particular text or an epic or a book as virtuous.

“We do not for a moment restrict Tirukkural to Tamil Nadu alone. But, at the same time, we do not want to open a Pandora’s box,” the court observed. The court said that it was not inclined to entertain the petition.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Selva Kumar of Kadambur in Thoothukudi district. The petitioner has also said that Tirukkural should be translated into all Indian languages and taught in educational institutions.

