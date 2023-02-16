HC dismisses plea that sought to quash an order

February 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to quash an order passed by Sivaganga District Manager of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and issue a fresh licence to run a bar at a Tasmac shop at Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar dismissed the petition filed by R. Kumarasamy of Sivaganga district. The court observed, “public interest litigation is an extremely important jurisdiction exercised by the Supreme Court and the High Courts”.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgment, the court observed that the Apex Court had held that when a particular person is the object and target of a petition styled as public interest litigation, the court has to be careful to see whether the attack in the guise of public interest is really intended to unleash a private vendetta, personal grouse or some other mala fide object.

The court took note of the fact that in 2022, the petitioner made a representation to the authorities seeking the cancellation of the licence of the Tasmac outlet. When the petitioner had made such a request to the authorities for the cancellation of the bar, now he cannot have any right to seek a direction to the authorities to issue a fresh licence to run the bar, the court observed.

The court observed that the petitioner had not satisfied the rules and norms framed for filing a writ petition as public interest litigation and therefore the court was not inclined to entertain the writ petition. The court dismissed the petition.