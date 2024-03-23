HC dismisses plea that alleges illegal sand mining, transportation

March 23, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that alleged illegal sand mining activities and transportation of the illegally mined sand in Sivaganga district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by U. Chinnamari of Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga district. The petitioner complained about illegal sand mining activities in the district and transportation of illegally mined sand in heavy vehicles for commercial sale

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar observed that when a pro bono publico was filed, the petitioner had to file sufficient or relevant materials/documents to substantiate the contentions. However, in the present case, the petitioner had not produced any materials either before the court or before the Sivaganga Collector, during the course of the inquiry conducted pursuant to the directions issued by the court, the court observed.

The court cannot conduct a roving enquiry to collect materials in support of the allegations made by the petitioner. In the absence of any materials, the direction sought cannot be granted, the court observed, adding that it was not in a position to arrive at a conclusion that there was illegal mining and transportation of sand as alleged by the petitioner.

Dismissing the petition, the court observed that if the petitioner was having any material in support of her contentions, it was open for her to approach the authority concerned along with the materials and in such an event, it was for the authority concerned to consider the same on merits. and in accordance with law.