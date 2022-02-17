The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the State government to construct satellite bus stands at five places in Tiruchi, to reduce traffic congestion.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy said that the court cannot decide such matters. The petition was filed by A. Rizwan Hussain of Tiruchi. He said that there was a need to construct satellite bus stands in Tiruchi.

Buses from Chennai, Salem, Jayankondam, Ariyalur and Thuraiyur could be stationed at the Srirangam / Old Samayapuram Tollgate., buses from Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Thiruvaiyaru at the Thiruverumbur Navalpattu ring road, he said.

Similarly, buses from Madurai and Dindigul could be stationed at Panjappur, buses from Karur and Musiri at Chathiram bus stand / Kambarasampettai and buses from Palayam, Thangamalai, at Allithurai. At present the buses had to come to the Central Bus stand, he said.