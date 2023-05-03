HC dismisses plea seeking reclassification of land

May 03, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Courts have been vigilant in ensuring that waterbodies are not converted into residential plots or put to commercial use, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while dismissing a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to reclassify an ‘odai poramboke’ land to a ‘natham’ land.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Iruvakkal of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, who sought a direction to the authorities to make corrections in Town Survey Land Register with respect to her residential house property by changing it to a ‘natham’ land instead of a ‘government odai poramboke’.

It was said that the petitioner was staying in the property and 27 of her family members were also residing in the area. A representation was made by the petitioner seeking reclassification of the land. The authorities had said it was not possible to change the records in the revenue registers of the lands from ‘Odai poramboke’ to ‘natham’ land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan observed that it was common knowledge that the courts had been quite vigilant in ensuring that waterbodies were not converted into residential plots or put to commercial use or to any use at all.

The petitioner and others had encroached on the waterbody and had constructed houses.

Courts had passed several orders wherein they had restrained such reclassification of ‘odai poramboke’ land as ‘natham’ land and to grant patta to anyone or to convert land for commercial purposes, the judge observed and dismissed the petition.