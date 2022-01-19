HC dismisses plea seeking grant of leavefor prisoner

Madurai

19 January 2022 18:34 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a petitioner seeking a direction to the State to grant leave of two months to her husband serving time in Madurai Central Prison.

The court was hearing the plea filed by K. Muthulakshmi of Usilampatti, Madurai district, stating that prison authorities had denied her request to grant leave of two months to her husband, O. Kasirajan.

Advertising

Advertising

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran observed that the prisoner could not ask for leave as a matter of right. In view of the pendency of another case against him, he was not entitled to the relief.

In 2020, a Special Court convicted Kasirajan in cases booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Madurai and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment. The State told the court that yet another case was pending trial against the petitioner’s husband before the Sessions Court, Kollam.

The court dismissed the petition as devoid of merits.