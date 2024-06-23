HC dismisses plea seeking additional classrooms

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to construct additional classrooms on the premises of a government school in Uthamapalayam in Theni district, to cater to the students of English medium sections from Class VI to Class X.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice G. R. Swaminathan took note of the submissions made by the authorities that the student strength was poor in English Medium sections. Taking into account that there was not even a single student in the English medium sections from Class VI to Class X, the court said that the existing infrastructure was sufficient and dismissed the petition filed by K. Ponniah of Madurai district.