HC dismisses plea over location of DPC

Coming across yet another case of dispute over location of a direct purchase centre in Pudukkottai district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it would not hesitate to close the DPC but would not do so as it would affect the public and traders.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Sumathi of Pudukkottai district. The petitioner was Rangiyanviduthi Village Panchayat President. She wanted the DPC in the village to be reopened in a particular place, based on her representation.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi took note of the fact that there was a dispute over the choice of location between the petitioner and Mala Rajendran, chairperson of Karambakudi Panchayat Union.

Surprised over the dispute between the two elected representatives, the judges wondered as to how they could dictate terms over location of the DPC. They were elected to serve the people..

The State informed the court that a committee was constituted by the Collector to look into the issue of the location of the DPC and it had been shifted to a government poramboke land in the village. The court dismissed the petition.