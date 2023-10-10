HamberMenu
HC dismisses plea on Arikomban

October 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by N. Praveen Kumar of Pinarayi in Kannur district in Kerala who had sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to appoint an expert team and monitor the activities of elephant Arikomban and to restrain the authorities from using tranquilliser in order to prevent the elephant from entering agricultural fields.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that the authorities were taking necessary steps and the court could not interfere in the matter.

The petitioner said that Arikomban was born and grew in the Chinnakanal forest area. The forest area was encroached upon and Arikomban had only damaged those houses and shops that were built on forest lands and on elephant pathways. Resorts, hotels and homestays had come up along the forest area. It had led to scarcity of food and water, he said.

He said that the elephant was tranquilised and translocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve. Subsequently, it was translocated to the upper Kodayar region in Tamil Nadu. He alleged that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department was not monitoring the activities of the elephant properly.

He also sought a direction to authorities to appoint an expert team and monitor the activities of the elephant with the help of a satellite radio collar.

