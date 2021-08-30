HC dismisses plea of TNSTC conductor who reissued sold tickets

Taking serious view of the fact that a TNSTC bus conductor misappropriated money by reissuing the tickets that were already sold in previous trips, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by the bus conductor seeking to be reinstated into service.

The court was hearing the petition filed by U. Chelladurai of Madurai. He challenged a labour court order that confirmed the findings of the inquiry officer. He denied the allegations that he had reissued the already sold tickets.

In 1989, the petitioner was on duty as conductor on the bus from Palamedu to Teppakulam, Madurai. The Checking Inspector during an inspection found out that the petitioner had reissued the tickets already sold to different passengers.

The Checking Inspector gathered the reissued tickets and sought a statement from the conductor. But, the bus conductor refused to give a statement. It was found out that he had misappropriated a sum of ₹31.

He was suspended and then dismissed from service in 1991. The petitioner approached the labour court. The labour court confirmed the findings of the inquiry officer and dismissed the petition.

Justice S. S. Sundar observed the petitioner had not given proper explanation to the specific charges. The findings of the inquiry officer and the labour court were based on records. “The scope of judicial review is very limited”, the judge said.

The court cannot interfere with the findings of the disciplinary authority or the labour court unless the findings are perverse. The amount of misappropriation may be meagre. But the misconduct should be considered serious, the judge said and dismissed the petition.