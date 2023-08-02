August 02, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Head Constable M. Velladurai who challenged the punishment imposed on him for failing to inform higher officials about the conspiracy hatched by his family members to murder a Sub-Inspector of Police due to a family dispute. In a case of mistaken identity, another Sub-Inspector of Police was murdered in 2010 in Alwarkurichi (now in Tenkasi district).

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2020 by Velladurai. The petitioner’s wife Petchithai has five brothers and one sister, Sivakami. Sivakami was married to Sub-Inspector of Police Sivasubramanian. They were living separately due to differences of opinion. The family members hatched a conspiracy to murder Sivasubramanian. However, in a case of mistaken identity, Sub-Inspector of Police Vetrivel was murdered. in 2010.

The petitioner knew about the plan. However, he remained a mute spectator. As he had failed to inform the higher officials about the conspiracy hatched by his family members, he was placed under suspension. During the course of the investigation, he gave a statement that he had knowledge of the conspiracy.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that once the charges levelled against the delinquent employee was proved, then it is for the appointing authority to decide as to what punishment should be imposed as per the Rules.

The court observed that the appointing authority having kept in view the nature and gravity of the charges, findings of the enquiry officer, the entire service records of the petitioner and all the relevant factors relating to the petitioner exercised its discretion and imposed appropriate punishment as provided under the Rules.

In review, the Director General of Police with a considerate mind had modified the punishment from reduction in rank by one stage for three years with cumulative effect to reduction in rank by one stage for two years without cumulative effect. the court observed.

The punishment imposed on the delinquent petitioner is neither shocking nor grossly disproportionate to the gravity of the charges proved against him. The petitioner being a member of the Uniformed Services, he ought to have promptly informed his higher authorities about the conspiracy hatched by the family members to murder the Sub Inspector of Police. Since he failed to do so, the court is not inclined to interfere with the punishment imposed on the petitioner, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

