HC dismisses plea of police aspirant

May 02, 2022 21:09 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by a police aspirant who sought a direction to the authorities to consider him for appointment to the post of Sub Inspector of Police under the sports quota.

The petitioner participated in the selection process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector of Police. He submitted his application under the sports quota and furnished a copy of the sports certificate.

However, the dates of the sports events were not mentioned in the certificate. The authorities granted time to the petitioner to get the certificate in the prescribed format. Subsequently, the petitioner was granted the certificate with the dates of the sports events mentioned.

The State said that the certificate was not produced within the prescribed time limit granted by the authorities. The certificate was obtained after a lapse of seven months from the date of issuance of the letter of the competent authority.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that if there were discrepancies with reference to the date of the event or participation of the petitioner in the sports events, then the case of the petitioner cannot be considered under sports quota.

The judge said that the candidates in clear terms should furnish the relevant documents at the time of submission of the application. Considering that different dates were mentioned in the application and the certificate, the court dismissed the petition.