HC dismisses plea of police aspirant

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a police aspirant since he had suppressed the registration of a criminal case against him.
The court was hearing the petition filed by Loordhu Packiyam from Thoothukudi who sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Board to issue him the appointment order to the Tamil Nadu Special Police Youth Brigade. The petitioner had cleared the entrance examination and had participated in the certificate verification and physical endurance test.
During verification it was found that a criminal case was registered against him for voluntarily causing hurt. He was subsequently acquitted on the basis of compromise.
Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that the verification of character and antecedents for Police Services was of paramount importance. The application form of the petitioner reveals that as if no criminal case was ever registered against him. If at all a criminal case was registered even in an earlier occasion, the particulars have to be given, the court said.
