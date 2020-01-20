HC dismisses plea

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by the mother of an accused in the Special Sub-Inspector of Police Wilson murder case. The SSI was shot dead by assailants in Kanniyakumari district during a vehicle check.
A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi dismissed the petition filed by Y. Jennath from Nagercoil, mother of Thoufiq, after the State informed the court he was arrested in connection with the case and remanded.
In her petition, Ms. Jennath claimed that her son was innocent and had no connection with the murder of the SSI. She sought a direction to authorities concerned to set her son at liberty.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.