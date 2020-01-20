HC dismisses plea

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by the mother of an accused in the Special Sub-Inspector of Police Wilson murder case. The SSI was shot dead by assailants in Kanniyakumari district during a vehicle check.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi dismissed the petition filed by Y. Jennath from Nagercoil, mother of Thoufiq, after the State informed the court he was arrested in connection with the case and remanded.

In her petition, Ms. Jennath claimed that her son was innocent and had no connection with the murder of the SSI. She sought a direction to authorities concerned to set her son at liberty.