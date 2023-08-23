HamberMenu
HC dismisses plea for implementation of clause 7 of 1886 agreement of Mullaperiyar dam

August 23, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition that sought a direction to authorities to take action to implement clause 7 of 1886 agreement of Mullaperiyar dam, in order to reach the dam via Vallakadavu land route and strengthen the same.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the petition filed by S. R. Rengan, Secretary of Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association, Madurai Branch. The petitioner had sought a direction to the Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, Periyar Dam Special Division in Cumbum in Theni District, Theni Collector and Superintendent of Police to implement clause 7 of 1886 agreement of Mullaperiyar dam.

The court observed that the issue was squarely within the ambit of inter-State dispute and was specifically dealt with by the Supreme Court. This court could not entertain the petition, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

