HC dismisses plea complaining about unhygienic food being served at Tasmac bars

Published - August 07, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition that complained about poor quality and unhygienic food being served at Tasmac bars in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that there was no reason to entertain the petition that was filed by S. Justin Raj of Kanniyakumari district.

The petitioner complained that Tasmac bars in Kanniyakumari district were not maintained properly and the quality of food served was not up to the mark. He also complained that chairs and tables at the bars were broken and toilet facilities were not maintained properly.

He sought a direction to authorities to ensure that food safety and hygiene standards were maintained at the bars.

