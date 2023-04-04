HC dismisses plea challenging decision to demolish, redevelop market

April 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Shifting of markets, bus stands and other public amenities or reconstruction of the same are all policy decisions which are within the domain of the Executive, observed Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while dismissing a petition that sought a direction to restrain Kovilpatti Municipality from demolishing and reconstructing shops at a daily market in Kovilpatti.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the court shall not, in the normal circumstances, interfere with such policy decisions, unless it is shown that there are malafides or there is any breach of procedure established by law in such development.

The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Thamilarasan who challenged the decision of Kovilpatti Municipality to demolish the market and put up a new structure. The authorities had decided to develop the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar daily market in Kovilpatti, by implementing the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT).

Kovilpatti Municipality authorities submitted that the traders, who are carrying on business in the market, had already approached the court challenging the individual eviction orders passed against them. The court had dismissed the petitions, it was submitted

The court observed that in view of the fact that the decision to develop the new market is for the public good, it would not interfere with the decision and dismissed the petition.