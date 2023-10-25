HC dismisses plea challenging classification of forest lands

October 25, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a group of farmers in 2015 who had challenged a notification on the classification of forest lands in Dindigul district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by 25 persons from Dindigul district. The petitioners said that they were engaged in agricultural activities in the survey numbers in Sengurichi village in Dindigul district for several decades. The grievance of the petitioners was that the authorities were interfering with their activities on the strength of the notification.

In a counter affidavit, the authorities submitted that the procedures set out in the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882 were followed. It was submitted that once a land had been declared as reserved forest area, private claims will have to give way.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the procedures set out in the Act had been followed. The materials placed before the court clearly indicate that not only the notifications were issued and published in the Gazette but also claims of many persons were admitted by the Forest Settlement Officer. The court observed that there was due application of mind. The contention that the livelihood of the petitioners would be affected cannot be a ground for invalidating the notification.

Referring to a Supreme Court Judgment, the court observed that a series of directions had been passed for preserving the available forest cover. It had been held that the term ‘forest’ must be liberally understood and that encroachment of forest land cannot be regularised.

In matters relating to protection of forest lands, the court has to defer to the wisdom of the executive, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

