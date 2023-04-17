April 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Private interest cannot override public interest observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while dismissing a petition filed by a man who challenged the acquisition of his land by the authorities for the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Joseph of Pudukkottai district who sought a direction to restrain the authorities from interfering with the peaceful possession of lands in Maruthur village at Kulathur taluk in Pudukkottai district.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan took into account the fact that the land of the petitioner had been acquired by the authorities for the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project. The project goes for a length of 118 km. The petitioner had made a representation to the authorities stating that his land should not be acquired, but adjacent lands should be acquired after making a deviation from the existing plan. The court cannot give any such direction, the judge observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is for the engineers, who are experts in that particular area, to make a decision about how the projects should be proceeded with and what are the lands to be acquired. At the most the petitioner can only seek compensation for the lands which are acquired. I am confident that the compensation will be duly paid provided the petitioner establishes that the lands are his and that he is eligible to receive compensation. The petitioner cannot put spokes on the ongoing scheme which is in public interest”, the judge observed.

Dismissing the petition, the court observed that private interest cannot override public interest and particularly, when acquisition is done for a stretch of 118 km, the petitioner alone cannot obstruct such an acquisition.