HC dismisses petitions seeking suspension of sentence

February 22, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions filed by two persons seeking suspension of the sentence imposed on them by a trial court in Madurai for being in possession of 23 kg of ganja.

While one of them was a habitual offender, the other was a student. The Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases sentenced them to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. They preferred appeals against the judgment and also filed petitions seeking suspension of the sentence. Justice Vivek Kumar Singh observed that dealing with narcotic drugs was a grave offence which adversely affected society.