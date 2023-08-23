August 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a batch of petitions seeking anticipatory bail filed by those involved in the Neomax financial fraud case.

Justice G. Ilangovan dismissed the petitions. A case was registered for offences punishable under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997. The court took into account that money was collected from the depositors on the promise of providing them plots.

The accused included Neomax Properties Private Limited, Garlando Properties Private Limited, Transco Properties Private Limited, Tridas Properties Private Limited, Glowmax Properties Private Limited and those working in various capacities in these companies.

The court observed that prima facie, on perusal of the records, it was seen that huge public money was involved. Apart from various issues, thorough investigation was required. The matters which are exclusively within the personal knowledge of the petitioners must be collected. Custodial interrogation was very much required, the court observed and dismissed the batch of petitions.

