HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC dismisses petitions seeking anticipatory bail filed by accused in financial fraud case

August 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a batch of petitions seeking anticipatory bail filed by those involved in the Neomax financial fraud case.

Justice G. Ilangovan dismissed the petitions. A case was registered for offences punishable under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997. The court took into account that money was collected from the depositors on the promise of providing them plots.

The accused included Neomax Properties Private Limited, Garlando Properties Private Limited, Transco Properties Private Limited, Tridas Properties Private Limited, Glowmax Properties Private Limited and those working in various capacities in these companies.

The court observed that prima facie, on perusal of the records, it was seen that huge public money was involved. Apart from various issues, thorough investigation was required. The matters which are exclusively within the personal knowledge of the petitioners must be collected. Custodial interrogation was very much required, the court observed and dismissed the batch of petitions.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.