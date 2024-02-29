HC dismisses petitions challenging drinking water borewell project

February 29, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed petitions that challenged a new drinking water borewell project being implemented along the Kollidam riverbed at Anbil near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi observed that drinking water needs would rank first and paramount. Agriculture and industrial needs would follow thereafter. The present scheme was for meeting drinking water requirements. The petitioners appeared to plead for the cause of the agriculturists. While they were equally important, their needs would have to give way to drinking water requirements.

Locations for tapping water were classified under four categories: Safe, semi-critical, critical and over-exploited. Keelanbil falls under the safe category. When technical experts had arrived at certain conclusions, the court could not substitute its views in their place. Subsurface water alone was proposed to be extracted and that it would not have any bearing on the groundwater table of Keelanbil village.

The court said that continuance of the interim order was not warranted. Earlier, the court had ordered an interim injunction. “We make it clear that if in future the groundwater table in Keelanbil village is affected, it is always open to the villagers to move the court for appropriate relief,” the judges added.