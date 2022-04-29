HC dismisses petition on increment

Salary and incentive increment keeps increasing based on increase in money value and inflation, observed Madurai bench of the Madras High Court while dismissing a petition filed by a retired government school teacher who sought a direction to the authorities to sanction increment on a par with his junior.

The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Thirumavalavan from Tiruchi. He worked as a Tamil teacher in Tiruchi and retired in 1994. His contention was that one of his juniors drew a higher salary. He said that in an earlier petition filed before the court, a direction was issued to consider his representation.

Justice S. Srimathy took note of the fact that the petitioner was sanctioned incentive increment in 1977 and his junior was granted increased incentive in 1989. The incentive increment cannot be compared with earlier years. Salary and incentive increment keeps increasing based on increase in the money value and inflation. The claim of the petitioner is erroneous, the judge said and dismissed the petition.