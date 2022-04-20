HC dismisses petition filed by Professor challenging his appointment to committee 

April 20, 2022 21:15 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by a Professor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University who challenged his appointment as a member of Screening cum Evaluation and Selection Committee constituted for eligible faculty members moving from existing level to next level under the Career Advance Scheme (CAS).

The court was hearing a petition filed by Professor V. Samuel Gnana Prakash, the Head of Centre for Marine Science and Technology at the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Rajakkamangalam in Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner challenged his appointment to the committee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said there were procedural violations in convening the meeting of the Career Advance Scheme (CAS) for promotion to the post of Professor in the Department of Centre for Marine Science and Technology. He said that his report pointing to the level of plagiarism has not been considered by the University.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that the committee is constituted for the purpose of evaluation and the submission of its report. However, such reports are to be placed for consideration of the appropriate authority, but never to be construed as conclusive. The committee submitted a report, which is yet to be considered by the appropriate authority for taking final decision.

The committees are appointed to assist the university for forming an opinion and taking decisions. It is a part of the administrative assignment allotted to the Head of the Department. Therefore, the petitioner is expected to perform his duties diligently. He cannot state that his report should be accepted by the university, the judge observed.

The appointment of the petitioner as a member of the committee would not be violative of any of the service conditions of the petitioner. It is part of his job allotted by the university and therefore, the petitioner is expected to perform the duty. If he is of the opinion that he cannot perform such a duty, then it will amount to dereliction of duty. Dereliction of duty is a misconduct, the judge said.

If at all there is some impediment in performing a particular duty, he has to approach the competent authority for redressal or by providing adequate reason, he can recuse himself which is to be acceptable and the reasons must be candid. By merely citing that his report is not accepted by the university, he cannot file a petition challenging his appointment order, the judge said.

In the present case, the service conditions of the petitioner are not violated and therefore, the writ petition itself is not entertainable, the judge said and dismissed the petition