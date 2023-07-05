July 05, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by former Inspector of Police Vasanthi who challenged the order dismissing her from service. She sought the quash of the order and also sought her reinstatement.

The petitioner Vasanthi said that while on duty at Nagamalai Pudukkottai police station, she had received information about the exchange of fake currency notes. Based on the information, she intercepted a car and seized two bags from the persons involved. She said that one bag contained some papers and documents while the other bag contained dresses. There was no incriminating material. The persons involved were brought to the station and were let off after interrogation.

She was booked on a complaint lodged by a tailor K. Asrath. The complainant said that his bag containing ₹10 lakh was taken away by her and the money was not returned. He said that he had raised the amount to set up a tailoring unit.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took note of the fact that an arrangement of compromise was entered into with the complainant. The court observed that Asrath had recorded a statement under Section 164 of Cr.P.C. before Judicial Magistrate I in Madurai. Asrath had narrated in detail as to how he was made to come to the negotiating table.

He had stated that he was paid ₹5 lakh and that the remaining ₹5 lakh would be paid after the case was closed. This testimony of the complainant before the Judicial Magistrate was fatal to the petitioner. It showed the extent to which the petitioner would go to wriggle out of the consequences emanating from her conduct, the court observed.

The petitioner was holding the rank of an officer in an uniformed service. The materials on record indicated that she grabbed ₹10 lakh from Asrath. After the case was chargesheeted, she had succeeded in coercing Asrath to compromise. This was a matter of record.

