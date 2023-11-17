HamberMenu
HC dismisses petition filed by American College challenging MKU order

November 17, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by American College here challenging an order passed by Madurai Kamaraj University that rejected the proposal submitted by the college to the university, seeking grant of qualification approval for five appointees to the college.

In view of vacancies which arose in the college, the Directorate of Collegiate Education approved and permitted the college to fill two vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor economics, two vacancies for English and one vacancy for chemistry. The college submitted the proposal to the university to grant qualification approval to the appointees.

However, the university rejected and returned the proposal on the grounds that the composition of the selection committee for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor was not in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2018.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri took note of the fact that since the selection committee for the recruitment of Assistant Professors was not in terms of UGC Regulations, 2018 guidelines with reference to minority institution, the proposals were duly returned for compliance of the same.

The court observed that the Supreme Court had already held that the UGC Regulations shall be applicable to those States even where the same were not specifically adopted. In the present case, the UGC Regulations, 2018 have already been adopted by the State and the university had duly communicated the same to all the affiliated colleges.

The court observed that the university had not questioned the appointment of the five candidates. The proposal was only returned for compliance with the UGC Regulations, 2018, with respect to the composition of the selection committee.

The college can comply with the UGC regulations, 2018 and resubmit the proposal to the university for qualification approval of the selected candidates, the court observed.

