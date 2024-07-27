GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC dismisses petition as petitioner had not approached court with clean hands

Published - July 27, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a petitioner who had complained about irregularities in the functioning of two Tasmac shops in Palanichettipatti in Theni district after it was brought to the notice of the court that the petitioner himself had indulged in illegal liquor sales.

The court was hearing a petition filed by U. Aajik Arabukani of Palanichettipatti, who complained that liquor was being sold round the clock at the two Tasmac shops, and this seriously affected the residents. Earlier, the court had ordered the closure of the two Tasmac shops and directed the Theni Collector to conduct an inquiry and file a report.

Relying on the Theni Collector’s report, the State submitted that the petitioner was involved in illegal liquor sales and six FIRs were registered against him in this regard. Fine was imposed on him. It was also submitted that there was no illegality committed by the Tasmac shops as alleged by the petitioner and they were functioning as per the prescribed rules.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that the petitioner had no locus standi to file the writ petition as public interest litigation. He had not approached the court with clean hands and was not entitled for any relief.

Dismissing the petition, the court made it clear that if there was any illegal activity with regard to selling liquor, a complaint shall be made to the authority concerned for taking necessary action.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.