HC dismisses petition against O. Raja

Refusing to restrain O. Raja, brother of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, from continuing as the chairman of the Theni District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a review application filed in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran dismissed the review application.

Earlier, the High Court Bench had set aside the constitution of an interim Board for the Milk Producers’ Union with Mr. Raja as the chairman. The court directed the Milk Production and Dairy Development Department to pass necessary and appropriate orders for the formation of an interim or regular Board.

The court had said that the Board should be formed in accordance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Societies Act, 1983, other related rules and by-laws.

Interim Board formed

A week after the verdict, Mr. Raja took charge as the chairman of the Milk Producers’ Union after an interim Board was constituted.

Challenging the appointment, a review application was filed by V.P. Ammavasai of Theni, who had earlier filed a petition challenging the constitution of the previous interim Board. He said that again, the chairman and the members of the board were appointed, and not elected.