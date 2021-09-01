HC dismisses man’s plea seeking compassionate appointment

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition of a man seeking compassionate appointment after taking into account the fact that the application made by him towards the same was beyond the prescribed period of three years.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2018 by R. Vijayakumar. His father was a wireman in Tangedco. The petitioner’s father died while he was in service in 2006. The petitioner was a minor at that time.

After completing Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering in 2017, he submitted the application seeking compassionate appointment. The request was turned down by Tangedco as the application was not made within the prescribed period of three years.

The petitioner said he could not make the application at the time of his father’s death as he was a minor then. In its response, Tangedco submitted that the application was made after a lapse of 11 years and three months.

Justice D. Krishnakumar observed that Tangedco had clearly prescribed the time limit to prefer the application made for compassionate appointment as three years from the date of the death of government servants.

The application made by the petitioner was beyond the prescribed period of three years. It could not be entertained and deserved to be rejected in view of the settled legal position, the court said and dismissed the petition.