HC dismisses govt. servant’s plea for retransfer

Madurai

29 July 2020 21:20 IST

Dismissing the petition filed by a government servant, who sought transfer back to his native village, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that while keeping one’s own interest in mind, government servants should also think about the interests of society.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Vasu, a village assistant from Ramanathapuram district. Originally appointed to the post in his native Radhanur, he was transferred to Odaikal in the same district 10 km away due to disciplinary proceedings initiated against him.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that the petitioner claimed that he faced threat from the predominant community in Odaikal and sought transfer back to his native. However, his allegation was not backed by any truth. He did not lodge any complaint nor did he file any document to that effect before the court.

The court observed that the petitioner should instead work to fulfil the needs of the villagers, and by his hard work earn reputation and goodwill among the people residing in the village.

The court said that it was not inclined to accept the prayer sought by the petitioner.