HC dismisses Dhayanidhi Alagiri’s plea

Madurai

Dismissing a petition filed by Dhayanidhi Alagiri who sought to quash the summons issued by the II Additional District Judge for CBI cases, Madurai, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that the summons issued cannot be treated as premature or illegal.

The summon was issued by the court to Dhayanidhi Alagiri to answer the charge of offences under various Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an illegal granite mining case. He was a director of the company Olympus Granites Pvt. Ltd..

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran observed that the summons issued to the petitioner cannot be treated as premature or illegal. The petitioner was liable to face trial both in his individual capacity as well as person in charge and responsible for the conduct of the business of the company which has alleged to have contravened the provisions of the PMLA.

The court held that the petition was devoid of merits and liable to be dismissed. The judges directed the trial court to proceed with the complaint and dispose of it as expeditiously as possible, preferably on a day-to-day basis without adjourning the matter beyond five working days at any point of time.