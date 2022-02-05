HC dismisses batch of petitions challenging G.O.

Madurai

05 February 2022 21:48 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a batch of petitions that challenged a Government Order that adopted some modifications the 2018 UGC regulation on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and the measures for the maintenance and standards in higher education.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan observed, “I refrain from examining the impact of the regulations or the Government Order on Article 30 (1) of the Constitution (All minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice).

Advertising

Advertising

The judge took note of the fact that the UGC in 2018 made it mandatory that institutes must amend their statutes within six months in conformity with the 2018 regulations. But, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, had not amended their statutes.

The UGC regulation 2018 remained only on paper and hag not been adopted in letter and spirit. They had not been adopted in the prescribed manner. The State legislature did not have the opportunity to examine the regulations. Only when the statutes were amended, could the court examine whether such amendments are ultra vires or intra vires Article 30 (1) of the Constitution, the judge said.

Minority educational colleges affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University had challenged the G.O. and sought the preservation of their right and autonomy to administer the respective colleges. They had taken umbrage over the clause relating to the tenure to which the Principal of the college can hold office.