HC dismisses bail plea

Madurai

Justice P. Velmurugan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of J. Moomin Ali from Ramanathapuram district who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 9 for assisting eight Indonesians involved in religious propagation during the lockdown period.

The judge heard the plea via videoconferencing. Earlier, the Ramanathapuram Principal District Judge had denied bail to him. The Indonesians came to India prior to the lockdown to participate in a religious conference in Delhi. Subsequently, they visited places in and around Ramanathapuram for religious propagation.

When the lockdown was announced, prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. Hence, a complaint was lodged by a Village Administrative Officer against the Indonesians and the petitioner for violating the prohibitory orders.

However, the petitioner said that the police had arrested him on false allegations. Neither did the Indonesians nor he indulged in any religious propagation or violated the prohibitory orders, he said.