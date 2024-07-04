HC dismisses bail plea of suspended woman Inspector of Police arrested on murder charge

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by suspended woman Inspector of Police Sathya Sheela of Ramanathapuram district, arrested in connection with a murder case reported in Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district.

The case of the prosecution is that in May, Sathya Sheela was present at the Muthumariamman Temple when a quarrel broke out between two groups of people over installation of a statue in the temple. It is said that Ramasamy and his accomplices assaulted an elderly man, Ramar, with stones and sticks. Ramar had objected to the installation of the statue in the temple.

Sathya Sheela and others had accompanied Ramasamy and she had also assaulted the man. The two groups had previous enmity. Ramar who had suffered grievous injuries was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Later, he succumbed to injuries.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the petitioner is in the police department. Apart from this case, there is another case against her, wherein, she went to the extent of receiving money for not taking action in a criminal case.

The court observed that though she has been placed under suspension by the department, considering the nature of allegations against the petitioner and the stage of investigation in the present case, the court was not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner at this stage.

