ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses bail plea of suspended woman Inspector of Police arrested on murder charge

Published - July 04, 2024 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by suspended woman Inspector of Police Sathya Sheela of Ramanathapuram district, arrested in connection with a murder case reported in Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case of the prosecution is that in May, Sathya Sheela was present at the Muthumariamman Temple when a quarrel broke out between two groups of people over installation of a statue in the temple. It is said that Ramasamy and his accomplices assaulted an elderly man, Ramar, with stones and sticks. Ramar had objected to the installation of the statue in the temple.

Sathya Sheela and others had accompanied Ramasamy and she had also assaulted the man. The two groups had previous enmity. Ramar who had suffered grievous injuries was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Later, he succumbed to injuries.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the petitioner is in the police department. Apart from this case, there is another case against her, wherein, she went to the extent of receiving money for not taking action in a criminal case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court observed that though she has been placed under suspension by the department, considering the nature of allegations against the petitioner and the stage of investigation in the present case, the court was not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner at this stage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US