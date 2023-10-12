HC dismisses bail petition of ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam

October 12, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam who was arrested in connection with a 2018 murder case. Justice V. Sivagnanam dismissed the bail petition.

The case of the prosecution was that one Sugantha had lodged a complaint stating that her husband Bhuvaneshwaran alias Easwaran was missing. She stated that it was usual for her husband to visit her once a week or after several months.

She had stated that once her husband had come home after six years following his arrest and imprisonment in Kerala in connection with a case. Subsequently, her husband left their home in the first week of August 2018 and had not returned home. She stated that she had not searched for him thinking that he might have been imprisoned in connection with another case. Since she had not heard from him in a long time, she had filed the complaint.

In his petition, ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam said that the police in a report had stated that when he was arrested in connection with another murder case, he had given a statement that he had murdered Bhuvaneshwaran in Thoothukudi district due to betrayal and the statement was recorded. Based on the statement, the police arrested him on a PT warrant alleging that he had murdered Bhuvaneshwaran.

The petitioner said that the complaint was lodged after five years. The complainant was uncertain about the whereabouts of her husband and she had not alleged that the petitioner was involved. ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam alleged that a false case had been foisted against him so that he could not come out on bail in the other case.

