HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC dismisses bail petition of ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam

October 12, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam who was arrested in connection with a 2018 murder case. Justice V. Sivagnanam dismissed the bail petition.

The case of the prosecution was that one Sugantha had lodged a complaint stating that her husband Bhuvaneshwaran alias Easwaran was missing. She stated that it was usual for her husband to visit her once a week or after several months.

She had stated that once her husband had come home after six years following his arrest and imprisonment in Kerala in connection with a case. Subsequently, her husband left their home in the first week of August 2018 and had not returned home. She stated that she had not searched for him thinking that he might have been imprisoned in connection with another case. Since she had not heard from him in a long time, she had filed the complaint.

In his petition, ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam said that the police in a report had stated that when he was arrested in connection with another murder case, he had given a statement that he had murdered Bhuvaneshwaran in Thoothukudi district due to betrayal and the statement was recorded. Based on the statement, the police arrested him on a PT warrant alleging that he had murdered Bhuvaneshwaran.

The petitioner said that the complaint was lodged after five years. The complainant was uncertain about the whereabouts of her husband and she had not alleged that the petitioner was involved. ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam alleged that a false case had been foisted against him so that he could not come out on bail in the other case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.