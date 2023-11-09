ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses bail petition of three accused in fireworks unit blast case

November 09, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by three persons who were arrested in connection with the blast at Kanishkar Fireworks unit in Rengapalayam in Virudhunagar district that killed 13 workers.

Justice G. Ilangovan dismissed the bail petition filed by the owner of the fireworks unit R. Sundaramoorthy, the manager and foreman K. Kanagu and a worker E. Ramkumar. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on October 19.

The case of the prosecution was that due to negligent handling of explosives and violation of rules in Kanishkar Fireworks, led to a blast which killed 13 workers. Four persons sustained injuries in the accident. The counsel for the petitioners told the court that compensation was paid to families of victims.

The court observed that taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case and also the fact that due to the negligent act of the petitioners, 13 persons lost their lives and four persons sustained injuries, the petitioners were not entitled for the relief of bail. The court dismissed the petition.

