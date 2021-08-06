HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of accused in illegal sand quarrying case

Madurai

06 August 2021 20:52 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Manuvel George, the main accused in the Tirunelveli illegal sand quarrying case. He was imposed a penalty of ₹9.5 crore for the offence by the authorities.

Justice B. Pugalendhi took a serious view of the illegal sand quarrying and refused to allow the petitioner’s counsel to withdraw the anticipatory bail petition. The court said that only if the main accused was apprehended, the involvement of others would come to light.

Earlier, a Division Bench of the High Court transferred the investigation into the illegal sand quarrying case to the CB-CID. The court took into account the fact that government officials from various departments facilitated the illegal sand quarrying.

Manuvel George was granted licence for storing and processing rough stone, m-sand, gravel and crusher dust in Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. But, he indulged in illegal sand quarrying in adjacent lands including the Vandala Odai dam.

The Tahsildar, Ambasamudram, inspected the site, the illegal activities were ascertained and subsequently the Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi also inspected the site and imposed the penalty of ₹9.5 crore.

The registration certificate issued to Manuvel George was cancelled and a criminal case was registered against him. It was also brought to light that government officials from various departments like revenue, police, agriculture and mining facilitated the illegal sand quarrying.

The accused Manuvel George, a resident of Kerala had misused the quarry licence granted to him. With the connivance of local revenue and police officials, he transported and exploited sand for commercial purposes, the Division Bench of the High Court had observed.