HC dismisses anticipatory bail petition of accused in dhotis, saris theft case

November 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking anticipatory bail filed by an accused B. Saravanan, apprehending arrest by the police in connection with the theft of 12,500 dhotis and saris, worth ₹ 15.45 lakh, stored in a room in Madurai Collectorate. Justice V. Sivagnanam dismissed the petition.

The case of the prosecution is that 12,500 dhotis and saris meant for free distribution to family cardholders on Pongal were kept in the custody of the Treasury Office. When the room key was sought to unload the goods, it was found that the door was broken open and a total of 125 bundles were missing.

The petitioner Saravanan, a field surveyor, working at the Collectorate, said that he was not connected to the case. Ibrahim Sha, Kumaran, Manikandan and Sultan Alavudeen were arrested in the case based on the confession of Sultan Alavudeen. The petitioner said that he was falsely implicated in the case.

