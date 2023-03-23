HC dismisses advance bail plea of three involved in a major cheating case

March 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by three persons accused of cheating a large number of investors allegedly to the tune of ₹1,000 crore in and around Thanjavur.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Abdul Kani, Rehana Begam and, Narayanasamy, seeking anticipatory bail. The case of the prosecution is that Kamaludheen of Thanjavur was running an unregistered transport company, Raahath Transport, in Thanjavur.

It was said that the modus operandi of the accused persons was that they used to collect deposits on each omni bus to the tune of ₹5 lakh and share the profit of each bus with the depositors. The accused had collected ₹1,000 crore from various depositors and invested not only in India, but also abroad in various businesses.

Kamaludheen paid the share of the depositors till February 2020. Thereafter, he failed to share any profit with the depositors. It was said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had not paid any money from March 2020.

He died in September 2021 due to COVID-19. The petitioners are Abdul Kani, the brother of Kamaludheen; Rehana Begam, the wife of Kamaludheen; and Narayanasamy, the Manager of the company. The investigation into the case was transferred from the District Crime Branch (DCB), Thanjavur, to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Tiruchi.

It was submitted that so far the EOW had seized 57 omnibuses and the properties were identified only to the tune of ₹22 crore. Now, a proposal has been sent to the government for attachment of the properties.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan observed that the petitioners had committed a very serious offence against society and had cheated to the tune of ₹1,000 crore. Therefore, the custodial interrogation of the petitioners is very much required and the court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioners, the judge observed and dismissed the petition.