HC dismisses advocate’s plea seeking compensation

September 01, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by an advocate who sought compensation from the State. He alleged that he had suffered grievous injuries after the police indulged in lathi charge during a rally in 2014 in Ramanathapuram district.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan dismissed the petition filed in 2014 by S.A. Syed Shaik Alaudeen. The petitioner was associated with the Popular Front of India. The court observed that the parameters for granting relief in such cases have been delineated at the very outset. The Popular Front of India is now a banned organisation.

The court observed that the petitioner was part of an unlawful assembly. There was nothing on record to show that the police had indulged in unprovoked action or that there was an use of excessive force. The inquiry report did not find fault with the police and exonerated them.

Whenever the police are constrained to disperse an unlawful assembly, some are bound to suffer injuries. It was the duty of the police as well as the district administration to provide them prompt medical treatment free of cost. They cannot be left to fend for themselves, the court observed.

The petitioner was rushed to a government hospital in Ramanathapuram in an ambulance. It is not known if the petitioner was admitted as in-patient. It is not known if any reference was made. The petitioner on his own got admitted in a private hospital. The discharge summary does not inspire the confidence of the court. To a specific question posed by the court, the counsel for the petitioner had admitted that the petitioner did not suffer any fracture, the court observed.

The State cannot be expected to bear the cost of the treatment if the petitioner chose to get himself admitted in a private institution. It is not the case of the petitioner that the authorities of the government hospital declined to provide treatment. The concept of ‘No fault liability’ that one finds in the Motor Vehicles Act cannot be imported in cases such as the one on hand. No case for granting relief has been made out, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

