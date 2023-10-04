HC dismisses advocate’s plea for police protection

October 04, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by an advocate from Madurai who had sought police protection. The court observed that it has now become a fashion for some people to be guarded by the armed police even when there was no need for it.

The court was hearing the petition filed by C. M. Samy of Madurai who had sought a direction to the Superintendent of Police to consider his representation and provide police escort. He alleged that there was a threat to his life on account of his philanthropic activities.

Justice D. Nagarjun took into account the detailed report submitted by the SP who was the authority to provide protection. An inquiry was conducted and found that there was no threat to the life and liberty of the petitioner. His request for police protection was declined.

Police protection cannot be given to any person on demand, even if one is ready to pay for the armed guard. Even if a person does not have the means to pay and if the police are of the opinion that there is a threat to his life, police protection will be given.

But whether police protection is required or not is at the sole discretion of the police department. In case the petitioner was of the opinion that there was a threat to his life, he was expected to furnish all the details. Whenever this kind of situation arises, police will examine the issue from all angles and, if necessary, provide protection with armed guards, the court observed.

The court took into account that a number of cases were registered against the petitioner alleging that he had committed offences. There was no record to show that attempts were made on his life. The petitioner failed to file any additional material which necessitated the court to direct the police to give protection to him. Considering the report filed by the police, the court said that it was not inclined to grant the relief sought by the petitioner, and dismissed the petition.

