HC dismisses advance bail petition of passport official

He had allegedly issued Indian passports to Lankan nationals

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Senior Superintendent of Regional Passport Office, Madurai, V. Veeraputhiran. The CBI has registered a case against him on a charge of issuing Indian passports to Sri Lankan nationals after allegedly taking bribes from travel agents.

Justice B. Pugalendhi took note of the fact that though he abided by the conditions imposed by the court, he had failed to cooperate in the inquiry. The court was also informed that the reason was that he had sustained spinal injuries, after the court had granted him an interim anticipatory bail directing him to cooperate with the inquiry.

The court took into account the serious nature of the offence and observed that a custodial interrogation was warranted in the case. In his petition, Veeraputhiran said he was innocent and he did not demand any bribe from anyone. He said that he was deputed to the Passport Office in Tirunelveli in 2019.

It was alleged that he had entered into a criminal conspiracy and issued passports to many ineligible applicants in consideration for a bribe of ₹45,000. He said the allegation was not true and he would cooperate in the inquiry. The anticipatory bail petition was dismissed. The CBI is investigating the case.