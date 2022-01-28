HC directs Virudhunagar DLSA to facilitate meeting between woman and her child

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority to facilitate a meeting between a mother and her child. The child was currently under the custody of the Child Welfare Committee in Virudhunagar district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Ambika of K. Puliyankadai in Salem district. She said that her husband was a daily wager and the sole breadwinner of the family. The couple had two sons and she gave birth to a third child, a boy, in 2019.

She said that she developed health issues following the birth of the third child. Also, she and her husband were unable to make ends meet. Therefore, the couple came to the conclusion that they would give it up for adoption as they were unable to take care of the child.

The petitioner said that she was told by a distant relative from Virudhunagar that a childless couple in Gopalapuram village had expressed interest in adopting the child. Later, the child was adopted by the Virudhunagar couple.

However, the Virudhunagar couple were unable to get a birth certificate for the child as they had not followed the legal procedures for adoption. After it was brought to the notice of the Virudhunagar Child Welfare Committee, they took custody of the child.

The couple was called for an inquiry. The petitioner, Ambika, said she had willingly given the child for adoption. She now wanted to take her male child along with her. A DNA test had been conducted and it was determined that Ambika was the mother.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authorities to facilitate the meeting between the mother and her child. Let the mother and the child have an interaction, the judge said. The hearing in the case was adjourned till February 28.