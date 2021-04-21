HC directs Virudhunagar Collector to act on proposal

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Virudhunagar Collector to take appropriate action with respect to the decision to have a walkover bridge at Sengulam village in Aruppukottai in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi directed the Collector to take the decision on the recommendation by the Revenue Tahsildar, Aruppukottai, and the Block Development Officer, Tiruchuli.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Karuppaiah of Madurai who sought a direction to authorities concerned to construct the walkover bridge in the village.

The petitioner said that around 50 families belonging to the Scheduled Caste resided in the village. The Sengulam kanmai passed through the area. During rainy season, the families were affected and faced hardship.

After the plight of the villagers were brought to the notice of the authorities, they recommended construction of a walkover bridge in the area. However, the recommendation was not implemented, the petitioner said.

The court directed the Collector to take a decision on the recommendation and disposed of the petition.