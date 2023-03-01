HC directs university to refund ₹10.54 lakh to former student

March 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Institutions could not collect more fees than permitted, namely tuition fees and other institutional expenditure, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while directing Annamalai University to refund ₹10.54 lakh to a former student.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2016 by R. Hemamalini of Madurai, mother of the former student, M.H. Anupritha. She said her daughter joined MBBS course at the university in August 2016. Subsequently, she obtained admission to Velammal Medical College, Madurai.

She said she requested Annamalai University to relieve her daughter. However, she was directed to pay the remaining fees for the entire course. She had paid ₹22.52 lakh. Only after that the transfer certificate was issued. The petitioner was forced to sign a bond. Later, the institution refunded ₹17.50 lakh, but did not refund the first year tuition fee of ₹5.54 lakh and bond breakage fee of ₹5 lakh.

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu took note of the fact that the petitioner’s daughter was admitted to the institution in August 2016 and she left it in September 2016. The court observed that from a reading of the public notice issued by the UGC, it was clear that if the students left the institution after joining the course and if the seat consequently falling vacant was filled by another candidate before the last date of admission, the institution should return the fees collected with proportionate deductions of monthly fees and proportionate hostel rent, wherever applicable.

Even as per the institution’s prospectus, when the student discontinued the programme on or after the date of commencement of classes and the resultant vacancy was filled up, caution deposit and 75% of tuition fee would be refunded. Even according to this clause, the university was not entitled to hold back the entire tuition fee for the first academic year, the court said.

The clause was also in violation of the UGC’s public notice. According to the clause, if the candidates discontinued the course on or after July, 2016, they would have to pay a penalty of ₹5 lakh in addition to forfeiture of tuition and other fees.

In the present case , the university admitted another student in the vacancy that arose due to the petitioner’s daughter leaving the institution. What the university sought to achieve was an unjust enrichment amounting to profiteering, the court said, and directed the university to refund the balance of ₹10.54 lakh within 12 weeks.