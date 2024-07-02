HC directs trial court to complete trial in 1999 custodial death case in three months

Taking a serious view of the fact that trial in a custodial death case reported in Thoothukudi in 1999 was still pending, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the trial court to conduct the trial on a day to day basis.

Justice B. Pugalendhi directed the trial court to conclude the trial as expeditiously as possible, preferably in three months. The court also directed Thoothukudi Revenue Divisional Officer to ensure that all the witnesses are produced on the date of the trial fixed by the trial court.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Somasundaram, an accused in the case. He sought the transfer of the trial from First Additional District and Sessions Court in Thoothukudi, to a nearby district. Somasundaram is an Inspector of Police at K.V. Nallur police station in Tenkasi. When he was working as a Sub-Inspector of Police at Thalamuthu Nagar police station in Thoothukudi, a case was registered against three persons Muthu, Mariyadas and Vincent. Vincent died during the course of the investigation and the other two had sustained injuries.

Thoothukudi Collector ordered an inquiry and an RDOr conducted it. Based on the report filed by the officer that it is a case of custodial death and the concurrence given by the government, prosecution had been initiated against the petitioner, the first accused. The complaint was filed in 2000 and committed to the Court of Sessions in 2006. The trial is now pending before the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Thoothukudi. All the accused are police officials

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that for the nature of the incident, custodial death, if the courts could not deliver justice even after 25 years, it would be a disgrace for the Institution and the entire justice delivery system. Given the passage of time, it is not known as to how many witnesses are alive and the inordinate delay would have shattered the morale of the witnesses.

Judiciary alone is not having the responsibility in the dispensation of justice. Advocates and Public Prosecutors also have equal responsibility and duty towards the justice delivery system. Without their assistance, the proceedings could not be concluded within a reasonable time. Early disposal of litigation would boost the morale of litigants and would also raise the confidence of litigants in the Institution. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Advocates and the Public Prosecutors to assist the court to conclude the proceedings at the earliest, the court observed.

The court observed that the conduct of the petitioner in preventing the trial from proceeding further by filing the application has to be deprecated. The court dismissed the petition and imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner. To avoid further delay, the court appointed Advocate T.R.S. Ramamoorthy, Former Director of Prosecution, as a Special Public Prosecutor to assist the Public Prosecutor. The court directed the trial court to proceed with the trial without any further delay.