August 25, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner to file a status report on the steps taken to remove garbage and waste from water canals in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities and directed the Corporation Commissioner to file the status report. Proper assurance should be given to remove garbage from the water canals, the court said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S. P. Muthu Raman of Tirunelveli. He sought a direction to the authorities to clean Tirunelveli kalvai and Palayam kalvai and ensure periodical maintenance of the water canals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner said that Tirunelveli kalvai flows through Pettai, Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur and Palayam kalvai flows through Melapalayam, Kurichi and Palayamkottai. Residents and commercial establishments were discharging waste into the water canals directly, he complained.

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities to clean the water canals. However, the representation was yet to be considered. As a result of the discharging of waste and garbage into the water canals, the breadth of the water canals had reduced, he said. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.