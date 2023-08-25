HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner to file status report on removal of garbage from water canals

August 25, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner to file a status report on the steps taken to remove garbage and waste from water canals in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities and directed the Corporation Commissioner to file the status report. Proper assurance should be given to remove garbage from the water canals, the court said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S. P. Muthu Raman of Tirunelveli. He sought a direction to the authorities to clean Tirunelveli kalvai and Palayam kalvai and ensure periodical maintenance of the water canals.

The petitioner said that Tirunelveli kalvai flows through Pettai, Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur and Palayam kalvai flows through Melapalayam, Kurichi and Palayamkottai. Residents and commercial establishments were discharging waste into the water canals directly, he complained.

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities to clean the water canals. However, the representation was yet to be considered. As a result of the discharging of waste and garbage into the water canals, the breadth of the water canals had reduced, he said. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.